Rangers fans target own players with 'not fit to wear colours' banner during St Mirren game

Rangers supporters have taken aim at their own players, branding them “heartless” and “passionless” in a banner display during the match at St Mirren.

Rangers fans display a banner during the cinch Premiership match against St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Ibrox side sacked manager Michael Beale last weekend after a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen which was followed by a 2-1 loss to Cypriot side Aris Limassol under interim boss Steven Davis in the Europa League midweek.

Rangers have lost three of their opening seven Premiership fixtures and sat 10 points behind Celtic, who have played a game more, ahead of kick-off at St Mirren Park on Sunday lunchtime.

They also exited the Champions League in ignominious fashion with a 5-1 defeat second leg defeat to PSV Eindhoven following the 2-2 draw in the home first leg while the majority of summer signings have failed to impress.