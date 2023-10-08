Rangers fans target own players with 'not fit to wear colours' banner during St Mirren game
The Ibrox side sacked manager Michael Beale last weekend after a 3-1 defeat to Aberdeen which was followed by a 2-1 loss to Cypriot side Aris Limassol under interim boss Steven Davis in the Europa League midweek.
Rangers have lost three of their opening seven Premiership fixtures and sat 10 points behind Celtic, who have played a game more, ahead of kick-off at St Mirren Park on Sunday lunchtime.
They also exited the Champions League in ignominious fashion with a 5-1 defeat second leg defeat to PSV Eindhoven following the 2-2 draw in the home first leg while the majority of summer signings have failed to impress.
And the travelling support made their feelings clear over the current squad as a banner was unfurled in the Rangers end in Paisley which read: "Heartless, passionless, leaderless. Not fit to wear our colours."
Comments
