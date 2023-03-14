Rangers fans should 'stop moaning' as protestors told: 'You don't know how lucky you are'

Rangers fans have been told to ditch their protests and "swallow their medicine" following the mass walk out prior to the 3-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Supporters group Union Bears refused to take up their usual seats in the Broomloan Stand for the quarter-final tie after having their banners confiscated by security staff at Ibrox Stadium. Rangers released a statement insisting one particular banner, which reportedly depicted a policeman as a pig, was "offensive" against the force, while the ultras group hit back, describing the move as "a clear breakdown of trust and an attempt to silence our group's valid concerns."

The Union Bears were later photographed outside the ground with a banner aimed at director of football Ross Wilson, which read: "Ross Wilson, Director of Failure". Fellow Rangers directors and manager Michael Beale have also been targeted by banners in recent weeks.

Charlie Nicholas, the former Celtic striker turned pundit, believes the protests have gone over-the-top and says Rangers fans should instead consider themselves “lucky” as he highlighted the supposed financial constraints on the Ibrox club.

Rangers fans protest against managing director Stewart Robertson and director of football Ross Wilson during a recent match against Kilmarnock at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"I don't know where the Rangers fans are going with their protests," Nicholas wrote in his Daily Express column. "The bottom line is the club doesn’t have a lot of money and they are now having to pay back what was spent on stopping 10-in-a-row.

"A major reason Steven Gerrard left was that he knew there were limited funds. I do believe Rangers would have won more trophies if Gerrard had remained, but he chose to go to Aston Villa.

"The problem is that Rangers don’t have a strong budget. Their fans just need to swallow their medicine. The best they can hope for is winning the Scottish Cup again this season and then they can build again.

"What I take from Michael Beale is that there will be massive improvements. People slagged me last summer because they needed six or seven players. They need the same again come the end of the season.