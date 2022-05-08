Rangers fans' retro kit tribute to Jimmy Bell against Dundee United

Fans group ‘The Broomloan Collective’ issued a rallying call for fans to dig out some of the strips the legendary kitman would have prepared for teams of yester-year, as a tribute, and they responded with a swell of nostalgia.

Rangers announced the passing of the 69-year-old earlier this week and a minute’s silence preceded Thursday’s Europa League triumph over RB Leipzig. Ibrox also applauded through a video montage of Bell’s time with the team and a banner tribute was unfurled during the match which Rangers won 3-1 to qualify for the final in Seville on May 18.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst revealed the players made a toast to Bell’s memory after the game and fans have now shown their appreciation in the cinch Premiership match by exhibiting many of the shirts he set out for the team through 30-years of association with the club.

Rangers fans donned retro kits for the clash with Dundee United (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The statement from the Broomloan Collective read: “Despite never pulling on the royal blue jersey, Jimmy was as much part of the fabric of Rangers as any treble winning manager or cup final winning goalscorer.

“As a tribute to his many years of service and loyalty, we are asking all Rangers fans to wear a retro top of any era on Sunday against Dundee Utd.

“We hope to turn the stands into a sea of jerseys that Jimmy would undoubtedly have prepared and hung up in the dressing room for countless legends throughout the decades.

“He lived our dream and will always be remembered. Rest easy, Jimmy.”