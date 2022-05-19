Rangers fans receive Uefa apology as 'extraordinary demand' blamed for kiosk fiasco at Europa League final

Rangers fans have received an apology from Uefa after the governing body admitted it underestimated the "extraordinary demand" for catering facilities at the Europa League final.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 19th May 2022, 8:30 pm

Around 20,000 Gers supporters were left without water as refreshment kiosks at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium were closed ahead of kick-off against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

Some Rangers fans resorted to drinking water from toilet taps as temperatures soared above 30 degrees celsius inside the exposed arena and the club were forced to contact Uefa regarding the situation.

Uefa has now issued an apology with a spokesperson telling the Herald and Times: "Even though the quantity of food and beverages planned by concessionaires was much bigger than what is usually served during a domestic sold out match at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, it still was not enough to meet the extraordinary demand of the day and UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to fans for the inconvenience created."

Rangers fans inside the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium were left without water after kiosks were closed. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
