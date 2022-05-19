Rangers fans receive Uefa apology as 'extraordinary demand' blamed for kiosk fiasco at Europa League final

Some Rangers fans resorted to drinking water from toilet taps as temperatures soared above 30 degrees celsius inside the exposed arena and the club were forced to contact Uefa regarding the situation.

Uefa has now issued an apology with a spokesperson telling the Herald and Times: "Even though the quantity of food and beverages planned by concessionaires was much bigger than what is usually served during a domestic sold out match at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium, it still was not enough to meet the extraordinary demand of the day and UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to fans for the inconvenience created."