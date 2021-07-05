Rangers fans react to free transfer signing of John Lundstram as two ex-Ibrox pros give seal of approval

John Lundstram moves to Rangers on a free transfer having left Sheffield United this summer. Picture: Getty

The deal was given the thumbs up by former Rangers youth graduates Charlie Adam, who tweeted “good signing” in reaction, and Alan Hutton. Both of the ex-Scottish international played against Lundstram during their time down south.

But what did the fans have to say?

@chr1sbett: “An incredible signing. The lad is in his peak footballing years, 2 seasons in the EPL, capped at pretty much all England youth levels. One of the best bosmans we’ve had ever imo. Really excited by him.”

@MrRichieD5: “Fits the bill of another disciplined, powerful player for the middle 3. Won’t have Kamara’s technique, but wouldn’t be surprised to see a decent wee goal return.”

@EmersonGraeme: “Rangers are in a real position of strength now, similar to that of where last seasons league runners-up were a few seasons ago, in that they only need to add 2/3 players of quality to the squad each summer. This signings a right good start. Welcome to the Champions!”

@nick_gallacher: “When you think we've built a midfield of Davis, Kamara, Jack, Arfield, Aribo, and Lundstram for about £300k it's madness.”

@Baldy_Barisic31: “Having someone like Gerrard as manager is crucial when it comes to recruiting certain players. We’d never have signed Lundstram, he would’ve probably wanted to remain in England but Gerrard being his hero at Liverpool is definitely what’s convinced him to come up here.”

@sharpdiv7: “Can’t say I know much about Lundstram, but you don’t play 62 games in the Prem if you’re a mug. Just turned 27 & we got him on a free. Excited to see his impact on the squad. More to come hopefully from Rangers!”

@kenny47110: “Lundstram.… That's a top signing and as my boy has just pointed out to me Rangers have replaced Zungu and Strewart with Lundstram and Sakala on free transfers. No matter who says what that is quality business. Take a bow Mr @RangersFC.”

@adamski152: “Great to see us hit that market nice and early, shows the value of a good recruitment set up! I like Lundstram as a player, not sure he fills the specific gap we have in central mid but he’s quality regardless.”

