Rangers fans react to Celtic defeat: 'Only a miracle could win us the league' as Giovanni van Bronckhorst and players examined

Assessing the action on social media after the match many conceded their chances and hurting fans also placed the record of van Bronckhorst under the microscope, but players were also in the firing line as fans picked over the bones of a second consecutive Old Firm defeat.

@CF3Loyal: “We couldn’t have asked for a better start but thereafter we lost our way and composure. Poor all over the park. Our key players not good enough. League over. Focus now on winning the Scottish Cup and continuing to progress in the Europa League, and look ahead to next season.”

@roymassie1: “Absolutely shocking to go 1-0 up after 3/4 minutes then let them play is totally unacceptable.”

An archway reads 'Old Firm' during a cinch Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium, on April 02, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

@Mikey29283811: “Well done Celtic, fair enough you spent alot of money this season but the league is yours. Only a miracle could win us the league now.”

@_wotta: “Pathetic. Only Bassey and Ramsey get pass marks. Would rather have Sakala over Roofe tbh. We need a new team. This one did it’s job of stopping 10, now though we need to sell our assets and rebuild.”

@Passenger__57: “Those players rolled over and let the bellies get a wee tickle. Major rebuild needed, start by getting that defensive unit out! All of them!!! Goalie, CB’s all honking!”

@FlipTheMindset: “I hope it hurts because it just wasn't good enough. Need to bounce back.....again.

@ibroxrocks: “We had to win and we lost. The season in microcosm. Too many errors, too many bad decisions at key moments. No way back in the league from here.”

@IJW_RFC_55: “Six points clear at the winter break, now six points behind. Absolutely shocking.”

@Kirky_8: “Sometimes just need to put your hands up as a full group and say not good enough after a seven-point turnaround.”

@Awitsjustyou: “League’s over as much as it pains me to say it. Try and win one cup now not to be made a laughing stock at the end of the season.”

@RangersFC_Zone: “Gio hasn’t given us anything without Europe. I hate to say it, he’s not convincing me that he’s the man. He’s done well in Europe against some big sides but he’s not doing it domestically for us…. Really hate to say it.”

@gsdavo1975: “Gio I loved you as a player, but, a 12 point swing since you've taken over. You're living off your Europa league results. The league is our bread and butter. Under your watch, we've dropped 12 points. You can not continue after this season. #GioOut.”

@johnstott1981: “Funny commentary there after the match..no penalty for the hand ball from Carter-Vickers from Boyd...didn’t even mention Goldson getting his shirt pulled at the corner..then Boyd says Collum referee’d well and kept is cards in his pocket. Ralston’s was a red all day.”

@DAVEMACK007: “Sadly no 56 this season we have to salvage some Pride in Europa and Scottish Cups now!”