Rangers fans pay tribute to Fernando Ricksen with heartfelt banner during Feyenoord clash

Have your say

Rangers fans paid tribute to Fernando Ricksen with a banner that read "A warrior until the end. Rest easy Fernando" during their Europa League encounter with Feyenoord.

READ MORE - Rangers legend Fernando Ricksen fought 'courageously' against MND, says Doddie Weir

The Ibrox club confirmed their former defender's death on the official website on Wednesday morning.

The 43-year-old passed away after a brave battle against motor neurone disease, which he was diagnosed with having in 2013.

A minute's silence was held prior to kick-off before a applause was then conducted in the second minute to honour Ricksen's former number.

Current Rangers star Sheyi Ojo dedicated his winning goal to the Dutchman as he pointed to the sky in celebration.

Ricksen moved to Rangers in 2000 for a fee of around £3.75 million from AZ Alkmaar.

During his career in Scotland he won two league titles along with two Scottish Cups and three League Cups.