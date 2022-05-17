'Rangers fans are on their way': Huelva about to get influx, media day in Seville, how will Gio be? - Scotsman Football Show

The Scotsman is over in Spain for what could be one of the most historic nights in Scottish football as Rangers bid to win only their second trophy on the continent.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst is due to brief the press from the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Tuesday evening, while two Rangers players will also speak to the media.
The Dutch coach has been a cool customer throughout this European campaign and it will be fascinating to see what he is like in what will be one of his biggest matches as a coach.
Our man in Andalusia David Oliver is staying in Huelva and he joins us from the main square – with the anticipation that there will be a mass influx of Rangers supporters in the town later today.
