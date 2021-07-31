Marvin Bartley praised the Rangers support. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Both sides in the cinch Premiership opener made the gesture prior to the early kick-off.

Livi’s player/coach Bartley admitted to nervousness about the reaction to taking the knee due to the arguments and debates which have surrounded it.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ibrox support, however, greeted it with rapturous applause.

Bartley posted on social media: “I was extremely nervous about taking the knee today with fans in the stadium!

"The Rangers fans were absolutely fantastic during it and they should be applauded massively because if it had gone the other way headlines would have been written.

"I thank you all, truly uplifting!”

Prior to the game Rangers captain James Tavernier penned an open letter to the club’s support explaining their decision to take the knee.