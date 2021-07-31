Rangers fans ‘absolutely fantastic’ – Marvin Bartley praises reaction to taking the knee

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley praised Rangers fans for their reaction to players taking the knee.

By Joel Sked
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 5:27 pm
Marvin Bartley praised the Rangers support. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Both sides in the cinch Premiership opener made the gesture prior to the early kick-off.

Livi’s player/coach Bartley admitted to nervousness about the reaction to taking the knee due to the arguments and debates which have surrounded it.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The Ibrox support, however, greeted it with rapturous applause.

Bartley posted on social media: “I was extremely nervous about taking the knee today with fans in the stadium!

"The Rangers fans were absolutely fantastic during it and they should be applauded massively because if it had gone the other way headlines would have been written.

"I thank you all, truly uplifting!”

Prior to the game Rangers captain James Tavernier penned an open letter to the club’s support explaining their decision to take the knee.

"This is a very simple, but we hope, effective gesture,” he wrote. “It is a symbolic stance against racism, nothing more and nothing less.”

Read More

Read More
How Rangers players rated in 3-0 win over Livingston in first fixture of cinch P...
LivingstonJames Tavernier
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.