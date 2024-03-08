Rangers fan dies after Benfica match in 'tragic incident' as news hits club 'extremely hard'

Rangers have expressed “profound sadness” after confirming that one of their fans has died in Lisbon following the Europa League match against Benfica.

Supporter Thomas McAllister, 25, passed away in a “tragic incident” following the last 16 first leg encounter at the Estadio da Luz in the Portuguese capital on Thursday night, a club statement confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers CEO James Bisgrove commented: “On behalf of the club, I want to pass on my sincere condolences to Thomas’ loved ones, family and his friends. This news has hit everyone at the club extremely hard, as I am sure it will all of our supporters. Nobody should ever go to a football match and not return home.

A Rangers fan has died in Lisbon following the Europa League match against Benfica. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“The club stands ready to assist Thomas' family in whichever way we can in the coming days and weeks.”