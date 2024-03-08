Rangers fan dies after Benfica match in 'tragic incident' as news hits club 'extremely hard'
Rangers have expressed “profound sadness” after confirming that one of their fans has died in Lisbon following the Europa League match against Benfica.
Supporter Thomas McAllister, 25, passed away in a “tragic incident” following the last 16 first leg encounter at the Estadio da Luz in the Portuguese capital on Thursday night, a club statement confirmed.
Rangers CEO James Bisgrove commented: “On behalf of the club, I want to pass on my sincere condolences to Thomas’ loved ones, family and his friends. This news has hit everyone at the club extremely hard, as I am sure it will all of our supporters. Nobody should ever go to a football match and not return home.
“The club stands ready to assist Thomas' family in whichever way we can in the coming days and weeks.”
Rangers say they are in “constant contact” with both the Portuguese and British authorities following the incident, the circumstances of which are not yet known. The match finished in a 2-2 draw with Rangers set to host Benfica in the second leg at Ibrox Stadium next Thursday.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.