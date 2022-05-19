Rangers fallout: Rebuild on cards, test for Ross Wilson, Scottish Cup importance - Scotsman Football Show

The immediate answer is straight into a Scottish Cup final at Hampden against Hearts – which now takes on even greater significance for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men as they bid to avoid the unthinkable scenario of ending the season without silverware.

Beyond that, the failure to secure the £40m windfall of direct entry in next season’s Champions League places a greater focus on Rangers transfer dealings this summer, with a possible rebuild on the cards as several players look to be on their way out of Ibrox.

Allan McGregor and Steven Davis have yet to agree new deals and could decide to retire, Leon Balogun is also out-of-contact, along with fellow centre-back Connor Goldson, who is set for a return to England.

Matthew Elder, Mark Atkinson, Andrew Smith and David Oliver discuss the fall-out from Rangers' Europa League final defeat.

Add Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo entering the final year of their contracts into the mix, and there is potential for a high player turnover this summer, and a big test for the Rangers recruitment team led by sporting director Ross Wilson.