Rangers 'facing fight to keep Nathan Patterson' as Everton bid reported for Scotland right-back

Nathan Patterson forced his way into the Scotland set-up last season.

The English Premier League club are said to be keen on bringing the Scotland internationalist to Goodison Park as new manager Rafa Benitez adds to his squad ahead of the transfer window closing.

Patterson, 19, is regarded as one of Europe’s brightest prospects at right-back after he burst on to the scene last season, forcing his way into the Scotland squad for this summer’s European Championships

The Daily Mirror claim that the Toffees want to have Patterson in place by the end of August and have tabled an offer to Rangers’ board. It has yet to be reported when it has been accepted or not.

Patterson has found it hard to displace club captain James Tavernier in the starting XI, but manager Steven Gerrard is trying to find a way to accommodate both. He was named on the bench for Sunday’s match away at Ross County.