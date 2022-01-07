Rangers facing competition from PSV Eindhoven for transfer target

Danilho Doehki, pictured against PSV Eindhoven last term, contributed to one of the tightest defences in Europe at Vitesse Arnhem last season. (Picture: Getty Images)

The 23-year-old, currently at Vitesse Arnhem, was linked with a move to Glasgow at the end of last season and recently the defender said he had been ‘flattered’ to hear of Rangers’ rumoured interest.

Newcastle has also been a suggested destination however, according to reports in The Netherlands, PSV may now turn to the defender to solve an injury crisis in Eindhoven this month – although Doehki has already expressed a wish to stay with Vitesse for the remainder of the season having captained one of the tightest defensive units in the Eredivisie last term.

De Telegraaf suggests the defender could move to the Phillips-Stadion and replace André Ramalho who has featured in all of the league leaders’ matches so far, but requires surgery on his ankle.

PSV have already moved for a player previously linked to Rangers this month, signing midfielder Joey Veerman from Heerenveen.