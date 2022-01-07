Rangers facing competition from PSV Eindhoven for transfer target

Dutch defender Danilho Doehki has emerged as a target for PSV Eindhoven, as well reportedly attracting interest from Rangers.

By David Oliver
Friday, 7th January 2022, 5:59 pm
Danilho Doehki, pictured against PSV Eindhoven last term, contributed to one of the tightest defences in Europe at Vitesse Arnhem last season. (Picture: Getty Images)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 23-year-old, currently at Vitesse Arnhem, was linked with a move to Glasgow at the end of last season and recently the defender said he had been ‘flattered’ to hear of Rangers’ rumoured interest.

Newcastle has also been a suggested destination however, according to reports in The Netherlands, PSV may now turn to the defender to solve an injury crisis in Eindhoven this month – although Doehki has already expressed a wish to stay with Vitesse for the remainder of the season having captained one of the tightest defensive units in the Eredivisie last term.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

De Telegraaf suggests the defender could move to the Phillips-Stadion and replace André Ramalho who has featured in all of the league leaders’ matches so far, but requires surgery on his ankle.

PSV have already moved for a player previously linked to Rangers this month, signing midfielder Joey Veerman from Heerenveen.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

NewcastleGlasgow
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.