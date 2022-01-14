Rangers facing Celtic sweat over Alfredo Morelos as striker put back on radar

Rangers are facing an anxious wait to see if Alfredo Morelos will be available for the cinch Premiership match against Celtic are reports emerged that Colombia are considering recalling the striker into the international fold.

By Peter Wales
Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:25 am
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 12:40 pm

Morelos has been out of the picture under manager Reinaldo Rueda since last summer’s Copa America, but due chiefly to an injury to star striker Duvan Zapata, Rueda is looking at alternatives.

Rejuvenated under new Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Morelos has scored six goals in his past eight matches and his recent form has caught the eye of the Colombia boss.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

If selected, Morelos would be in the squad for vital World Cup qualifiers against Peru on January 28 and Argentina on February 1, with Rangers’ match against Celtic taking place 24 hours after the clash with Argentina.

Alfredo Morelos has been in good recent form for Rangers.

Celtic are also a facing a potential selection headache, with Japan call-ups looming for Kyogo Furuhashi, Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda, plus Tom Rogic to Australia and Cameron Carter-Vickers for the United States for their respective World Cup qualifiers over that period.

Read More

Read More
Celtic set to need three postponement requests to shift Rangers match

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details

Morelos has been out of the recent picture with Colombia - but a recall could be on the cards.
PremiershipColombia