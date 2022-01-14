Morelos has been out of the picture under manager Reinaldo Rueda since last summer’s Copa America, but due chiefly to an injury to star striker Duvan Zapata, Rueda is looking at alternatives.

Rejuvenated under new Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Morelos has scored six goals in his past eight matches and his recent form has caught the eye of the Colombia boss.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If selected, Morelos would be in the squad for vital World Cup qualifiers against Peru on January 28 and Argentina on February 1, with Rangers’ match against Celtic taking place 24 hours after the clash with Argentina.

Alfredo Morelos has been in good recent form for Rangers.

Celtic are also a facing a potential selection headache, with Japan call-ups looming for Kyogo Furuhashi, Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda, plus Tom Rogic to Australia and Cameron Carter-Vickers for the United States for their respective World Cup qualifiers over that period.

Don't miss out on a 30 per cent discount on an annual sports subscription. We have a special offer throughout January where you can get a reduced package. Visit https://www.scotsman.com/subscriptions/sports for more details