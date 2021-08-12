Rangers face travel nightmare before Celtic clash as Europa League play-off opponent confirmed

Rangers will make a 5000-mile round trip just days before they face Celtic after discovering their Europa League play-off opponent.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 8:06 pm
The UEFA Europa League trophy (Photo by MICHAEL SOHN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
The Ibrox side will take on Armenian side Alashkert for a place in the group stages following their 3-2 win over Kairat Almaty in the third qualifying round. After a goalless first leg, the victorious hosts required extra-time to overcome their opponents from Kazakhstan, who had two men sent off.

The Scottish champions were waiting to discover their opponents after dropping into the Europa League play-offs following their Champions League exit at the hands of Malmo on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Steven Gerrard’s side will face Alashkert in the first leg at Ibrox next Thursday before making the arduous journey to Armenia the following Thursday, August 26 – just three days before hosting Celtic in the first Old Firm fixture of the season on Sunday, August 29.

Alashkert last faced Scottish opposition in 2018, losing 3-0 both home and away to Brendan Rodgers' Celtic in Champions League qualifying.

