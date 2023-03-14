Rangers face fight to keep star youngster 'tracked ' by Real Madrid and EPL clubs

Rangers youngster Bailey Rice is reportedly attracting interest from some of the top clubs in Europe.

The 16-year-old midfielder made his senior debut as a late substitute against Livingston last month - just one day after captaining Scotland Under 17s to a 7-0 win over Switzerland.

The Ibrox side held off competition from Celtic to sign Rice from Motherwell last summer and he has since been become a key player for the Rangers B team in the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League.

His form caught the eye of first-team manager Michael Beale who included him in his matchday squad for the first time for the 3-0 win at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Rangers youngster Bailey Rice made his senior debut in the 3-0 win at Livingston last month. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)