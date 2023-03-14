Rangers face fight to keep star youngster 'tracked ' by Real Madrid and EPL clubs

The 16-year-old midfielder made his senior debut as a late substitute against Livingston last month - just one day after captaining Scotland Under 17s to a 7-0 win over Switzerland.
The Ibrox side held off competition from Celtic to sign Rice from Motherwell last summer and he has since been become a key player for the Rangers B team in the Lowland League and UEFA Youth League.
His form caught the eye of first-team manager Michael Beale who included him in his matchday squad for the first time for the 3-0 win at the Tony Macaroni Arena.
According to 90min, Real Madrid are among a host of top European clubs tracking the teenager, with attention also coming from the likes Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Porto. The report also claims that Premier League sides Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle are taking a keen interest.