Rangers eye veteran striker deal, Celtic could sell midfielder, Gers duo out of Feyenoord clash, injury blow for Hearts - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip





Gers eye Defoe deal

Rangers are keen to do a permanent deal for on-loan Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe. The former England international is understood to be keen on joining the Gers full time. (Various)



Hoops could offload Kouassi

Celtic are understood to be open to the idea of letting out-of-favour midfielder Eboue Kouassi leave the club either on loan or permanently this January - and could take a financial hit to offload him. (Various)



Lennon: Green Brigade cost us a player

Neil Lennon claims the €500,000 in fines dished out to Celtic by UEFA as a result of fan behaviour could have been spent on improving the playing squad. (The Scotsman)



Haring and Souttar blow for Hearts

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring has undergone surgery on an adductor muscle and is expected to remain sidelined until next year. Defender John Souttar is also unlikely to play until 2020 but striker Conor Washington could be back in maroon before the winter shutdown. (Evening News)



Peter Lawwell revealed Celtic fans have cost the club more than €500,000 in UEFA fines as he explained the self-imposed closure closed of a part of Parkhead for Thursday's Europa League clash with Rennes. (The Scotsman)



Advocaat cherishes 'beautiful' spell at Rangers

Dick Advocaat reckons his compatriots still look down their noses at Scottish football but the Feyenoord boss insists he will always cherish his "beautiful" spell with Rangers. (Various)



Lennon on Green Brigade ban

Celtic boss Neil Lennon admits the Green Brigade will be missed, but he backed the decision to close their section of Parkhead for the visit of Rennes tonight. (The Scotsman)



Gerrard: Business as usual with King

Steven Gerrard insists his relationship with Dave King will not change despite the Rangers chairman announcing he is set to step down. (The Scotsman)



Duo missing for Rangers in Netherlands

Rangers are set to be without Jermain Defoe and Borna Barisic for their Europa League clash with Feyenoord. (Various)



Ross: Mallan too good to be sub

Hibs boss Jack Ross has admitted midfielder Stevie Mallan is too good to be a substitute – despite leaving him on the bench for the third match in a row. (Evening News)



Stendel to Hearts?

Scottish bookmaker McBookie today suspended betting on the next Hearts manager.

Daniel Stendel has emerged as the leading contender to succeed Craig Levein over the past week and online rumours suggesting the German had already been appointed had been gathering pace over the past 24 hours. (Evening News)