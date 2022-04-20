Rangers eye key transfer appointment with 'unique' role

With a deadline set for later this month, the club have outlined what they want from someone to fill the role. The candidate is set to “play a leading role in the club’s talent identification process” below the club's head of scouting Andy Scoulding.

The summer window under Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ross Wilson is set to be a key one with the Dutchman able to put his stamp on the team, while preparing for the Champions League, whether that be qualifiers or the group stage if the Europa League is won.

A post on Training Ground Guru, details the role.

Rangers are looking for a recruitment analyst.(Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

"A unique opportunity has arisen to join the scouting department of Rangers Football Club as a recruitment analyst," it reads.

“The full-time position will be based at the training centre, reporting to the head of scouting.

Working in conjunction with the sporting director, the head of scouting and the club's insights team, the remit of the recruitment analyst is to maximise the impact data has on our talent identification process. The aim is to provide contextual insights that support our recruitment process.

“The recruitment analyst is expected to work closely with our lead data scientist to manage and interrogate data from various sources. Strong player knowledge is essential, and they should have exceptional written and verbal communication skills. A relentless work ethic, a strong eye for detail and previous experience working in a similar role would be advantageous.”

A key component of the role is the use of data from “various sources to aid the club’s recruitment process”.

Targets will be compared, contrasted, and benchmarked against the data with technical reports and dossiers prepared on players the club is interested in.

The role will not just be focused on the first-team with the candidate expected to ensure “the club’s use of data is accurate and consistent, from first team, through the academy and across the women’s teams”, while aiding the growth and improvement of how Rangers use and collate data.