Rangers eye double midfielder swoop, striker set for Celtic return, Aberdeen near EPL signing, Dundee United want Liam Kelly - Scottish Football Rumour Mill

The excitement across the country is palpable in what could be a momentous week in Scottish football. After the game today, Scotland will be back in action on Friday when they travel to Wembley to face England.

Meanwhile, clubs are quietly trying to put together their squads for next season.

Here are Monday's main headlines and transfer news:

Aberdeen are on the verge of signing Teddy Jenks on a season-long loan deal. The highly-rated Brighton midfielder will add to what is turning into an embarrassment of riches in the centre of the pitch for the Dons. Stephen Glass has already added Scott Brown to a squad which includes Dean Campbell, Dylan McGeouch, Ross McCrorie, Lewis Ferguson and Miko Virtanen. (Scottish Sun)

Midfield starlet being tracked by Gers

Rangers are tracking Millwall starlet Abdul Abdulmalik and could pounce this summer. He has strong interest from Swansea City with Arsenal also keen. Millwall are hoping the players signs a new deal but if Rangers are to sign him they could do so on the cheap and would only have to pay a cross-border development fee. (Daily Mail)

Unitd eye Kelly move

Monday's Scottish football main headlines and transfer news. Picture: SNS

Dundee United are eyeing up a move for Liam Kelly as a possible replacement for Benjamin Siegrist. The Swiss goalkeeper is the subject of interest this summer after an outstanding campaign at Tannadice and has previously been linked with Celtic. Kelly was excellent on loan at Motherwell who are keen to keep the former Rangers and Livingston keeper at Fir Park. (Scottish Sun)

Siegrist wanted

Benjamin Siegrist is wanted by Ipswich Town. The League One side are considering a £350,000 for the United ace who is in the final year of his contract at Tannadice.

New United boss Tam Courts said: “Benji had had a phenomenal season and I would imagine there will be a lot of interest in him because of that. I would be surprised if there wasn’t interest after the season he had.” (Daily Record)

Rangers eye Croatian star

Rangers are keen on Rijeka midfielder Ivan Lepinjica. The Croatia under-21 international is also interesting Chelsea. Rangers have taken an interest in the Balkan market in recent seasons with Borna Barisic the main hit. A loan with option to buy is a possible option for Lepinjica. (Sportse Novotsi)

Striker set for Celtic return

Vakoun Bayo is set to return to Celtic. The striker had a productive loan spell at Toulouse in Ligue 2, scoring 13 goals in 36 games. After failing to get promotion Toulouse have sacked their manager and have made no suggestion that they are keen to turn the loan into a permanent deal. (Daily Record)

Scotland to try and win it

Scotland boss Steve Clarke will tell his players to “make the most of it” when they finally return to tournament action this afternoon against the Czech Republic. The Scots will likely take the game to their opponents at Hampden Park and Clarke know his starting XI.