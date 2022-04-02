Rangers 'express interest' in signing England World Cup hopeful

The England international is out of contract at the end of the season with Tottenham, Newcastle, Southampton and West Ham all said to be weighing up an approach.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Rangers have also "expressed interest" in bringing the 29-year-old north of the border with the future of Allan McGregor uncertain.

The current Ibrox number one is also out of contract in the summer with the 40-year-old yet to decide whether he will continue playing.

Rangers are reportedly interested in West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Johnstone has made 33 appearances in the Championship for the Baggies this season and has three England caps to his name.

His most recent call-up to Gareth Southgate’s squad came a fortnight ago for the international friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast but he was forced to withdraw due to illness, with his place taken by former Celtic stopper Fraser Forster.

However, he remains a contender for an England call-up for the World Cup in Qatar this November.