Rangers explain 'difficult' Giovanni van Bronckhorst sacking decision and confirm new manager search

Rangers have confirmed the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst, citing recent results not meeting the club’s expectation.

The Dutchman has been under intense pressure in recent weeks with the club falling nine points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, while they fell out of the Champions League in embarrassing fashion with the worst ever record in the competition’s group stage having lost all six games, conceding 22 goals and scoring just twice.

In a recent loss to St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park there were chants against the manager, while fans questioned both players and the management team outside the ground following the 2-1 defeat. Rangers were booed off after a 1-0 win over Dundee in the League Cup, a 1-1 draw with Livingston and before the break for the World Cup they dropped points at St Mirren.

“Rangers Football Club confirms today it has parted company with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst,” the statement read. “The board would like to put on record sincere thanks to Gio for all his efforts since his appointment as manager.

“Arriving at the club just over a year ago, Gio led the club to a fifth European final and won the Scottish Cup last May. He also led the team to the club’s first Champions League qualification in 12 years. Unfortunately, results and performances over recent months haven’t met expectations and the decision was made today by the board to terminate the contract of the manager.

“The search for the new manager is now underway.”

Rangers chairman Douglas Park admitted “recent results” haven't aligned with the expectations and it was a “difficult decision”.

He said: “I want to thank Gio for the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months and, especially, the achievements of taking the club to the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season.

“Unfortunately, recent results have not met neither our nor Gio’s expectations, and we have taken this difficult decision today. Everyone at Rangers wishes Gio every success in the future.”