Rangers explain decision to delay unfurling of champions flag

Rangers have delayed "flag day" so that a capacity crowd can witness it.

Traditionally, the reigning champions play at home on the opening day of the season and have a “flag day” to celebrate the achievements of the previous campaign.

Steven Gerrard’s men host Livingston on Saturday, July 31, with the game picked for broadcast by Sky Sports, but Rangers have decided to wait until Saturday, September 18 when they host Motherwell to unfurl the flag so that it can be done with a capacity crowd there.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club say that they have spoken to the relevant authorities to confirm the move and have used the current government road-map to factor in their decision.

A statement from Rangers read: “Following dialogue with Police Scotland and the Glasgow City Council Safety Advisory Group, Rangers can confirm that we have written to the SPFL to confirm that “Flag Day” will be moved to 18th September.

“We will now unfurl the league winners flag v Motherwell where based upon the current government roadmap, our board is pleased that all our season ticket holders will be given the opportunity to witness this occasion as we expect Ibrox to be filled to capacity.”

Rangers have confirmed that they have been granted permission to house 17,000 fans for the opening game of the season against the Lions, while 8500 and 12,750 fans will be in attendance for this weekend’s friendlies against Brighton (Saturday) and Real Madrid (Sunday).