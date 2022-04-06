Rangers expiring contracts: How long has each player left at Ibrox?

Several first team stars among Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad have entered their final months of their deal at the Scottish champions, but how many will stay beyond their current agreements?

Ross Wilson signed Glen Kamara and Jon McLaughlin to extensions earlier this season, but the likes of Scott Arfield, Steven Davis and Allan McGregor all have end-dates this summer, which will also mark the final 12-months for others and their penultimate transfer window to command a sale fee.

With a new manager in place and a rebuild widely discussed in the aftermath of Sunday’s Old Firm defeat to Celtic, what is their football future on Edmiston Drive?

Here is a look at the players in the final months of their deals, those with contracts expiring next summer and others with longer-term stays set for Ibrox.

All date info as per transfermarkt.co.uk

1. Connor Goldson Joined - 2018 Contract expiry - 2022 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Aaron Ramsey Joined - 2022 (loan) Contract expiry - 2022 (loan) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Allan McGregor Joined - 2018 (second spell) Contract expiry - 2022 Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Steven Davis Joined - 2019 Contract expiry - 2022 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales