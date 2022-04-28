Rangers expect Ibrox 'energy' in RB Leipzig return but non-committal prognosis given on Kemar Roofe and Aaron Ramsey availability

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - APRIL 28: Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Head Coach of Rangers looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League Semi Final Leg One match between RB Leipzig and Rangers at Football Arena Leipzig on April 28, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

The Scottish champions must overcome a 1-0 first leg deficit in their semi-final against RB Leipzig after Spanish wing-back Angelino scored in the 85th minute of the game in Germany on Thursday night.

Van Bronckhorst was pleased with the defensive doggedness of his team until that breakthrough.

“Really good - we were well organised, we didn’t give many chances away,” he said. “Of course, with their quality you always know they will create some chances - especially in the areas where it is compact, they have the players who can play really fast.

“Allan McGregor had some good saves. The first half was more about making sure they couldn’t create goals but on the ball we were not as confident as we were in the second half when you could see we were creating some dangerous moments as well.

“It’s always disappointing when you lose so late in the game. But it’s a 1-0 defeat, the players played really well and we know what to do next week.

“We play at home, we are sure Ibrox will give us the energy to give everything.

“We did well in the first half but you could see our two strikers and the midfield were running a lot of metres when Leipzig switched the play.

“We made it a little easier for everyone to get less metres, to be more compact which I think worked really well.

“They have the quality up front and also with the subs they made. But we had a good overall display.

“Of course, next week we have to win so we have to make sure we attack them at the right moments with more bodies.

“At home, we can overcome a 1-0 (deficit) - as I said before, Ibrox will give us the energy.”

Van Bronckhorst is unsure whether the injured duo of Aaron Ramsey and Kemar Roofe will be fit in time for the return fixture.