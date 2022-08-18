Rangers exit was a wrench but Nathan Patterson enjoying Everton and 'best league in the world'
Nathan Patterson admits settling in to life at Everton has taken longer than expected – but he has no second thoughts over joining “the best league in the world”.
The teenager left boyhood team Rangers in a then club-record sale in January this year, but found himself frozen out at Goodison Park in the aftermath of Rafa Benitez’s departure as manager.
First team options were limited but Steve Clarke stuck by Patterson for Scotland with the right-back scoring his first international goal in Moldova shortly before his £16m move and featuring more regularly for the national side than his club.
Now, after six months on Merseyside, Patterson has earned a place in Frank Lampard’s plans and completed both Everton’s first two matches in the Premier League and though both ended in defeats, he has no second thoughts over leaving Ibrox despite the slow start.
"It was difficult (to leave), but I think it was quite an easy decision to come to the best league in the world,” he told Football Daily.
"There was no second thought for me to be honest, and a massive club like Everton made it an easy decision.
"Obviously, it was different for me being at Rangers all my career and then moving away from home. It was an exciting challenge, and I feel like I have settled in quite well.
"It took a bit of time to get to know all the different lads and the coaching staff, but I've enjoyed my time here so far.”
