Rangers ex-striker highlights element missing in Leipzig first half and his semi-final 'worry'

The former Ibrox striker identified the Scottish champions’ lack of an out-ball as a growing concern as the semi-final first leg progressed.

Hateley had a simple solution though, and one that would create space to launch counter attacks after the German side controlled the first half with Rangers defending resolutely across their 18-yard line.

"It’s the game we expected,” he told BBC Sportsound at half-time with the score 0-0. “I’d like to see one Rangers player to stand in the centre circle, literally within that circle and occupy two defenders.

“By doing that, it sounds a lazy position but it’s a focal point for the team and it allows a lot of space either side. At the moment they’re moving, they’re fluid but there is not an out-ball for Rangers and they need one the longer the game goes on. That’s the worry for me.

“I want a centre-forward or one player to stay in that centre-circle and allow the two centre-halves to pick him so they’re two defenders down and leaving all that space in those wider areas for the counter attack because at the moment there is no counter attack on.”

The home side enjoyed two-thirds of the possession in the first half and though Rangers rarely threatened to score, Allan McGregor was relatively comfortable for the opening 45 minutes, with his defenders putting their bodies on the line to foil the fourth-placed Bundesliga side’s early attempts.

Rangers' Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo and Leipzig's Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)