Rangers €5m 22-goal striker target makes surprise transfer decision

The 22-year-old forward had been linked with a move to Ibrox after he left Krasnodar without playing a game for the club following the situation in Russia and the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Botheim has been a free agent and was expected to have plenty of interest around Europe but is on the verge of signing for Italian side Salernitana.

The player, who earned a €5million move to Russia following his 22 goals in 46 games for Bodo/Glimt, travelled to Italy and will undergo a medical this week ahead of signing a four-year deal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It has also been reported that Krasnador could appeal to FIFA to earn compensation for the nature of his exit from the club and signing permanently elsewhere. A scenario which may have put off other clubs.

Botheim joins a club who narrowly avoided relegation from Serie A, finishing 17th, one point and place above the relegation zone.

While the player, who teamed up with Erling Haaland for Norway's Under-21 side, hit 15 goals in 30 games to help Bodo/Glimt win the Eliteserien, it was his performances in Europe which caught the eye, scoring three goals across two games with Roma.

Meanwhile, Rangers could face a lengthy waiting game to sign Antonio Colak from PAOK.

Erik Botheim is, like Erling Haaland, set to move clubs this summer. (Photo by Trond Tandberg/Getty Images)