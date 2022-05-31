Rangers 'engaged with Liverpool' as club take Seville complaints to UK government

The Ibrox club are working alongside Eintracht Frankfurt to produce a report to be submitted to UEFA detailing the substandard facilities and inappropriate policing at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Among the complaints include a lack of basic supplies including water and medication being confiscated.

UEFA issued a statement apologing for the “inconvenience” at the kiosks before the match, which Rangers lost in a penalty shoot-out, and claimed the “extraordinary” demand exceeded their expectations.

Fans of Rangers support their team during the UEFA Europa League final match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Rangers are determined to ensure there is no repeat of the problems and have met with government officials to discuss the incidents that took place.

A club statement read: “This morning, representatives from Rangers met with Her Majesty’s Government to discuss the issues faced by our support in Seville before, during and after the Europa League Final.

“We are grateful for this engagement and will continue to lobby on behalf of our supporters.”

According to the Sun, Rangers have also engaged with Liverpool following the chaotic scenes at the Champions League final in Paris.

Kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes due to serious congestion outside the Stade de France saw fans locked out and sprayed with tear gas.

A statement from UEFA read: “THe comprehensive review will examine decision making, resposnsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final.