Rangers duo closing in on return ahead of emotional night against seriously depleted Aberdeen

Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent are both close to making a return to the Rangers squad. Picture: SNS

The match will come less than 36 hours after the club announced the sad passing of legendary manager Walter Smith, who died at the age of 73.

Jack has been absent since February with a knee injury, while Kent last featured in the 2-0 home defeat to Lyon in the opening match of the Europa League group stages.

Steven Gerrard will assess his squad options ahead of the cinch Premiership encounter as Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Aberdeen have a major shortage of defenders. Jack MacKenzie remains out and both Declan Gallagher and Calvin Ramsay are ruled out after going off injured against Hibernian on Saturday.

Andrew Considine is also on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury.

