Rangers duo closing in on return ahead of emotional night against seriously depleted Aberdeen

Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent are closing in on making their return to the Rangers first-team as the club gets ready for an emotional night against Aberdeen at Ibrox on Wednesday.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 6:00 am
Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent are both close to making a return to the Rangers squad. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The match will come less than 36 hours after the club announced the sad passing of legendary manager Walter Smith, who died at the age of 73.

Jack has been absent since February with a knee injury, while Kent last featured in the 2-0 home defeat to Lyon in the opening match of the Europa League group stages.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Steven Gerrard will assess his squad options ahead of the cinch Premiership encounter as Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

Aberdeen have a major shortage of defenders. Jack MacKenzie remains out and both Declan Gallagher and Calvin Ramsay are ruled out after going off injured against Hibernian on Saturday.

Andrew Considine is also on the sidelines with a long-term knee injury.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Ryan KentAberdeenRyan JackWalter Smith
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.