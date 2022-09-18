Leon King (middle) applauds the Ibrox fans after Rangers' 2-1 victory over Dundee United (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Anfield fit for a King?

Leon King’s Rangers career appears to be on an upwards curve after he played all 90 minutes against Dundee United. The 18-year-old stepped in to replace James Sands, who despite being sent off against Napoli on Wednesday was free to play against United.

However, Giovanni van Bronckhorst preferred to play the 18-year-old King as he seeks to make a contingency plan for when Sands is suspended – against Liverpool in the Champions League next month.

Rangers have just one more league match before then when they take on Hearts at Tynecastle in two weekends’ time. Van Bronckhorst clearly wants to road test King before the ultimate test at Anfield. But it does pose more questions about Ben Davies’ Ibrox prospects. The 27-year-old defender remained on the bench throughout against United.

Two portraits hanging in the dressing room – who knew?

Graeme Souness made headlines last week when he claimed to have been behind the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II that hangs in the home dressing room at Ibrox. But is it well known that there are in fact two portraits of Her Majesty hanging in the dressing room? Is Souness saying he ordered two pictures to adorn the walls of the inner sanctum at Ibrox or does somebody else deserve credit for the second painting. And which one was first?

James Tavernier’s captain’s column unsurprisingly begins with a tribute to the late monarch. “The club has a fantastic association with the monarchy,” he writes. “And it fills me with pride every time I enter our home changing room to see the two portraits of Her Majesty hanging on the walls.”

Say again? Two?

Ibrox historian David Mason confirmed this was the case in an interesting article detailing the Queen’s links to Rangers. “Indeed,” he writes, “there are two portraits in the dressing room – one above the far wall and an older image above the door..”

He confirmed the Queen actually only visited Ibrox once – in 1947, when she was 21 and just weeks before becoming engaged to Prince Philip. It was not for a game. Rather, she was there for an inspection of over 800 members of the St Andrews Ambulance Association. Over 10,000 assembed in the stand and encolosure. Also present was her father King George VI and Prince Margaret as well as Prime Minister Clement Atlee.

Team ratings

Rangers: McGregor 6; Tavernier 7, Goldson 5, King 6, Barisic 6; Lundstram 5, McCann 6, Arfield 4, Jack 6, Kent 6; Colak 8. SUBS: Wright 3, Tillman 2.