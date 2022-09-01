Rangers drawn against Portuguese giants in Champions League
The Glasgow side will face a two legged play-off against Benfica in round 2 of the UEFA Champions League’s qualifying stage.
Malky Thomson’s Rangers have been handed a tough tie against Liga BPI champions Benfica after being drawn against the Portuguese side in today’s UEFA Women’s Champions draw in Nyon.
The Gers are in their debut campaign in Europe’s elite competition, having won the Scottish Women’s Premier League title for the first time last season, where they went the entire campaign unbeaten.
Thomson’s side progressed in the competition with back to back victories over Ferencvaros and AC PAOK last month as they navigated through the first stage of the Champions League qualifying stages – and now know they will enter the group stage of competition if they can overcome Benfica in round two.
Rangers have started their SWPL league season in perfect form, winning each of their first four games, scoring 29 goals, whilst not conceding a goal.
Summer signing and Finland international Jenny Danielsson has been a stand out performer for Thomson’s side, with two goals already in their Blue Belles Champions League campaign.
She has also been nominated for the Scottish Women’s Player of the Month award, alongside Glasgow City’s Jenna Clark, Hearts’ Georgia Timms and Celtic winger Clarissa Larisey.
The first-leg is scheduled to be played in the midweek of September 20/21 with the second-leg the following week on September 28/29.