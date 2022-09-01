Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers boss Malky Thomson and his side will face Benfica in order to qualify for the Champions League group stages. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Malky Thomson’s Rangers have been handed a tough tie against Liga BPI champions Benfica after being drawn against the Portuguese side in today’s UEFA Women’s Champions draw in Nyon.

The Gers are in their debut campaign in Europe’s elite competition, having won the Scottish Women’s Premier League title for the first time last season, where they went the entire campaign unbeaten.

Thomson’s side progressed in the competition with back to back victories over Ferencvaros and AC PAOK last month as they navigated through the first stage of the Champions League qualifying stages – and now know they will enter the group stage of competition if they can overcome Benfica in round two.

Rangers have started their SWPL league season in perfect form, winning each of their first four games, scoring 29 goals, whilst not conceding a goal.

Summer signing and Finland international Jenny Danielsson has been a stand out performer for Thomson’s side, with two goals already in their Blue Belles Champions League campaign.

She has also been nominated for the Scottish Women’s Player of the Month award, alongside Glasgow City’s Jenna Clark, Hearts’ Georgia Timms and Celtic winger Clarissa Larisey.