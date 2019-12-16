Rangers drawn against Braga in last-32 of the Europa League

Rangers have been drawn against Portuguese side Braga in the last-32 of the Europa League

It could be considered a favourable draw for the Ibrox side after missing some European heavyweights.

Braga progressed to the knockout stages after topping their group ahead of Premier League side Wolves.

A squad largely made up of Portuguese and Brazilian players, the side are somewhat struggling this season as they sit ninth in the Primeira Liga but just five points off the European spots.

The Archbishops are Europa League regulars having played more than 100 times in the competition, including a double header with Hearts - which they lost - in 2004 when the tournament was known as the Uefa Cup

Steven Gerrard's men finished second in their group having started in the first round of qualifying.

The first-leg will take place on 20 February with the return leg taking place the following week.