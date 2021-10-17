Rangers draw with Glasgow City in front of watching Alfredo Morelos as Celtic fail to take advantage

Glasgow City's Niamh Farrelly celebrates her equaliser against Rangers during the battle of the SWPL top two. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Malky Thomson’s league leaders held a two-point advantage over reigning champions City going into the match and they looked on course to extend that when Chantelle Swaby opened the scoring for Gers in the second-half.

However, City hit back five minutes later through Niamh Farrelly as both sides held onto their unbeaten records in front of a watching Alfredo Morelos.

Third-placed Celtic failed to take advantage as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Spartans Women at the Penny Cars Stadium,.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos watches the SWPL match between Glasgow City and Rangers Women (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

In an enthralling encounter in North Lanarkshire, the Ainslie Park side were just seconds away from taking all three points until Corey Wellings struck in the third minute of additional time to salvage a point for the Glasgow outfit.

Having fallen behind to Tegan Bowie's 11th minute strike, a brace from Spartans' Rosie McQuillan had Debbi McCulloch's side going in at half-time with the lead.

The hosts upped the tempo in search of an equaliser but the Capital side's defence stood firm until Wellings had the final say.

Spartans boss McCulloch said afterwards: "It was a fantastic, gutsy performance from the players. I'm so proud of everyone on and off the pitch. We showed the quality, courage and determination we have within our team."

Spartans Women head coach Debbi McCulloch hailed a 'gutsy' performance from her players in the 2-2 draw with Celtic.

Despite picking up a well-deserved point, Spartans slip one place to eighth in the SWPL 1 standings.

Elsewhere, Hibernian Women returned to winning ways as Colette Cavanagh's first-half strike was enough to sink Aberdeen at Livingston's Tony Macaroni Arena.

The result extends the fourth-placed Hibees' lead over the Dons to five points. Midfielder Shannon McGregor, who was making her 50th appearance for the club, made a welcome return to first-team action after suffering an ACL injury last year.

Hearts suffered a 2-0 defeat to Motherwell at Alliance Park, a loss that sees the Jambos slip to the foot of the division.

Leanne Crichton’s opener from the penalty spot and Kaela McDonald-Nguah’s second-half header sealed all three points for ‘the Well.

In the other top flight match, Partick Thistle and Hamilton battled out a 2-2 draw at Petershill.

The Jags twice took the lead through Clare Docherty and Cara McBrearty only for Accies to hit back through Josephine Giard and Tara McGonigle.

