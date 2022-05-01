Rangers draw 'not enough' as Borna Barisic turns attention to RB Leipzig semi-final second leg

Smarting from the 1-1 draw, the Croatian defender insists Rangers will put the disappointment of not picking up three points from Parkhead behind them when the Germans come to Glasgow for the club’s 'biggest game of the season’.

Rangers showed no signs of first-leg jet-lag as they pushed for a winner at Celtic Park after Fashion Sakala cancelled out Jota’s first-half goal, but Barisic told RangersTV he was ultimately disappointed there was no winner.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“After our good reaction in the second-half I think we played much better and created a couple of very good chances. Unfortunately in the first half we conceded that goal and in the end it is 1-1.

“We needed three points to close in on them on the league table, but we didn’t and we are disappointed. Everyone put the effort in and gave everything but in the end 1-1 is not enough.

"It is now our biggest game of our season on Thursday and we know what we need to do and how they play. How we played there will be different at Ibrox and we can’t wait. We’ll show energy and desire to try to qualify for the final.

“We know that the fans will help our performance for sure but it’s on us to perform. They will be behind us like always. I expect a very good atmosphere and we will give everything to win the game.”