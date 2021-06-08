Rangers dominate SPFL Premiership team of the season with SIX stars - Celtic, Hibs and St Johnstone make up XI

Scottish football Journalists and podcasters have helped select the best XI from the top-flight this season and the majority of players come from Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard’s men won the league at a canter, playing positive, controlling football throughout the campaign. Their name looked like being inked on the trophy early on in the season and produced a host of key performers throughout the team.

As such, it is no surprise to see as many as six players make the XI. They have been supplemented by individuals from runners-up Celtic, third-place Hibs and St Johnstone, who not only finished fifth but won the cup double.

Click and scroll through to see the XI chosen by the SPFL.

1. GK - Allan McGregor (Rangers) The veteran produced moments of brilliance throughout the season. Wasn’t called into action all that regularly due to the defence in front of him but when he was he produced the goods. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Buy photo

2. RB - James Tavernier (Rangers) Twelve goals and nine assists in the league. He’s a right-back and he was brilliant. Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Buy photo

3. CB - Connor Goldson Became a colossus. Played every game and where he was a composed presence and his long range passing was a key asset for Steven Gerrard’s men. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Buy photo

4. CB - Jason Kerr One of three non-Old Firm players selected. The Saints captain was a driving force as part of the back three. Defensively formidable and dependable. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Buy photo