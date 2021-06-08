Rangers dominate SPFL Premiership team of the season with SIX stars - Celtic, Hibs and St Johnstone make up XI
Rangers, just like they did with the league, dominate the SPFL Premiership team of the season.
Scottish football Journalists and podcasters have helped select the best XI from the top-flight this season and the majority of players come from Ibrox.
Steven Gerrard’s men won the league at a canter, playing positive, controlling football throughout the campaign. Their name looked like being inked on the trophy early on in the season and produced a host of key performers throughout the team.
As such, it is no surprise to see as many as six players make the XI. They have been supplemented by individuals from runners-up Celtic, third-place Hibs and St Johnstone, who not only finished fifth but won the cup double.
