Rangers dominate PFA Player of the Year awards - but one key mainstay misses out

A Rangers player will be crowned this season's PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year after the Ibrox side took a clean sweep of nominations.

By Matthew Elder
Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 11:14 am
Updated Tuesday, 11th May 2021, 11:24 am
Rangers players James Tavernier and Ryan Kent, along with team mates Alan McGregor and Steven Davis, have been nominated for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Four of the club’s league-winning stars – Steven Davis, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and James Tavernier – have all been put up for the award which is voted for solely by the players.

Davis was previously crowned PFA Scotland Player of the Year in 2010 during his first spell at Rangers and has while Kent was a nominee in 2019 but missed out to Celtic winger James Forrest, although he did scoop the Young Player of the Year award in the same year.

Rangers: Get the latest team news, match previews and reports

Both Allan McGregor and James Tavernier have previously appeared in numerous Premiership Teams of the Year.

Centre-back Connor Goldson misses out despite being a mainstay of a Rangers backline that has broken shut-out records this season.

The winners will be announced this Sunday, May 16.

