Rangers ditch 'kick and rush': How Dutch media reported PSV 'good business' in 2-2 Champions League draw

There is no clear conclusion to the tie in sight either after such an even game between Ruud van Nistelrooy’s team and his former international colleague Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Europa League finalists.

The managers’ shared nationality saw a sub-plot to the game between two of the Champions league’s inaugral entrants for a place in this year’s group stage, and the mood in Holland was ultimately optimistic with the play-off finely balanced at 2-2 ahead of next Wednesday’s second leg.

‘Good business’ is how Der Gerlander described the performance, praising PSV who ‘pulled a draw out of the fire via two corner kicks’ and take an ‘excellent starting position back to Eindhoven’.

Regional newspaper Eindhovens Dagblad was equally optimistic, “it could have been worse and better” they said, adding “PSV boarded the bus with moderate satisfaction to the players' hotel in Glasgow. The away game against Rangers provided enough insights with which things can be improved again.”

Eindhoven residents may have been entitled to more, suggested De Telegraaf after the mistake by goalkeeper Walter Benitez which saw Tom lawrence send Rangers ahead with a slippery free-kick that was fumbled over the line.

"His effort was not great, but the new PSV goalkeeper Benítez let the ball go clumsily and saw the ball roll painfully slowly over the line.”

PSV's Cody Gakpo (centre) at full time during a UEFA Champions League Play-Off Round match between Rangers and PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox Stadium, on August 16, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The weather may have played a part in the goalie’s grip and the metaphorical and physical conditions were highlighted in equal measure by the travelling media.

"With 50,000 frenzied Rangers fans at Ibrox and old-fashioned Scottish weather (rain), the team of trainer Giovanni van Bronckhorst immediately wanted to storm the goal of PSV closing post Walter Benítez, but the Eindhoven team did not really let that happen in the initial phase,” it went on.

However ED’s Chris Ottens conceded “PSV had a hard time, very hard, on Ibrox in the first half” before “the Scottish storm started”.

One time Rangers target Joey Veerman’s development came in for praise from ED while De Telegraaf also praised Rangers’ tactics with a backhanded compliment to the manager, adding “Van Bronckhorst had managed to get rid of the Scottish kick and rush of yesteryear, because long balls were hardly played. That has sometimes been different on Ibrox.”

Rangers' Malik Tillman has a shot at goal during a UEFA Champions League Play-Off Round match between Rangers and PSV Eindhoven at Ibrox Stadium, on August 16, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The feverpitch crowd – or 50,000 frenzied Rangers fans as De Telegraaf reported – was also highlighted, described as “a piece of unadulterated Scottish football passion” by ED and “the Rangers fans went the extra mile and proved once again that they can lift their squad. That was the case last season in the successful Europa League campaign and now it is again,” Ottens wrote, adding “PSV can get the job done in its own Philips Stadium next week.”