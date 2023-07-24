Rangers will face either Swiss outfit Servette or Genk from Belgium in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Rangers have discovered their Champions League third qualifying round opponents.

The draw was made on Monday morning at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and Rangers boss Michael Beale will now be keeping an eager eye on the tie between Servette and Genk, with the winner due to take on last year’s cinch Premiership runners-up.

Servette, managed by Rene Weller, play in the Swiss city of Geneva and finished second in the Super League last season, 16 points behind eventual champions Young Boys. Belgian side Genk, managed by Wouter Vrancken, were also runners-up in their domestic league, finishing a point behind Antwerp in the Jupiler League. The first leg of Servette v Genk is played in Switzerland on Tuesday evening, with the return leg in Genk on Wednesday, August 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers are due to be at home on either Tuesday, August 8 or Wednesday. August 9 for the third qualifying round match, with the return leg on Tuesday, August 15. However, UEFA do reserve the right to switch the legs around and have said they will communicate the exact dates later this afternoon.