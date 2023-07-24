All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Rangers discover their Champions League third qualifying round foes - draw in full

Rangers will face either Swiss outfit Servette or Genk from Belgium in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:58 BST
Rangers have discovered their Champions League third qualifying round opponents.

The draw was made on Monday morning at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and Rangers boss Michael Beale will now be keeping an eager eye on the tie between Servette and Genk, with the winner due to take on last year’s cinch Premiership runners-up.

Servette, managed by Rene Weller, play in the Swiss city of Geneva and finished second in the Super League last season, 16 points behind eventual champions Young Boys. Belgian side Genk, managed by Wouter Vrancken, were also runners-up in their domestic league, finishing a point behind Antwerp in the Jupiler League. The first leg of Servette v Genk is played in Switzerland on Tuesday evening, with the return leg in Genk on Wednesday, August 2.

Rangers are due to be at home on either Tuesday, August 8 or Wednesday. August 9 for the third qualifying round match, with the return leg on Tuesday, August 15. However, UEFA do reserve the right to switch the legs around and have said they will communicate the exact dates later this afternoon.

Full Champions League third qualifying round draw: Rakow/Qarabag v Aris Limassol/BATE Borisov; Zrinjski Mostar/Slovan Bratislava v Sheriff; AEK v Dinamo Zagreb/Astana; Ludogorets/Olimpija v Zalgiris/Galatasaray; Breidablik/FC Copenhagen v Sparta Prague; Klaskivk/Hacken v HJK Helsinki/Molde; Braga v FK TSC; Rangers v Servette/Genk; Dnipro-1/Panathinaikos v Marseille; PSV v Sturm Graz.

