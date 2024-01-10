Nottingham Forest have signed Rangers youngsters Jamie Newton. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rangers have confirmed that teenage left-back Jamie Newton has left the club to join Nottingham Forest.

The 18-year-old, who was part of the B team squad that competes in the Lowland League, came through the Ibrox academy ranks but has never featured in the club’s first-team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His move to the English Premier League side will see Newton reunite with two familiar faces in the shape of former Rangers director of football Ross Wilson and academy director Craig Mulholland.

Both men left Rangers last year to take up similar roles at the City Ground but have returned to their former club for a player they worked with previously, and who they hope can develop into a future star.

A statement on the Rangers B team and academy X account read: “#RangersFC can today confirm that our Academy player Jamie Newton has joined Nottingham Forest FC, subject to international clearance. We wish Jamie well and thank Nottingham Forest for their cooperation.”