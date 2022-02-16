Rangers outline defensive options with Ryan Jack update ahead of Dortmund test

The Scotland international midfielder has missed his club’s last two games because of an ankle injury he suffered in a challenge from Beni Baningime of Hearts at Ibrox on February 6.

But Jack has recovered and is in the Rangers squad for the first leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off tie against Borussia Dortmund in Germany on Thursday evening.

“Ryan trained as normal the last couple days, so is fit to come to Germany,” confirmed Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Wednesday morning.

Ryan Jack is back in full training and will be in the Rangers squad for their Europa League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Thursday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Jack’s last European outing for Rangers was as a substitute in their 4-3 win away to Royal Antwerp last February, shortly before he broke down with a long-standing calf problem which required surgery and saw him miss the Euro 2020 finals with Scotland.

The 29-year-old finally returned to action in November, making just five substitute appearances since then before starting against Hearts.

While Jack’s availability is a boost for van Bronckhorst, Rangers will be without central defender Leon Balogun in Dortmund with the Nigerian international still struggling with the injury which forced him to limp out of last Wednesday’s Premiership win against Hibs.

“Leon is not available for tomorrow,” said van Bronckhorst. “Hopefully he will be available for (the second leg) next week.”

Swedish defender Filip Helander, who made his return from a five-month injury lay-off in Saturday’s Scottish Cup win at Annan Athletic, is not registered in Rangers’ Europa League squad. It means Calvin Bassey is set to partner Connor Goldson in central defence against Dortmund.

