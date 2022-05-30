Rangers defender wanted by Nottingham Forest after Premier League promotion play-off win

The reliable Ranger is entering the final days of his contract at Ibrox with no renewal news in sight and Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitting there was only a ‘small chance’ of his dependable defender signing on for an extended stay in Glasgow.

It has been believed Goldson could be heading back to England and The Scottish Sun say Nottingham Forest are ready to move for the 29-year-old following their successful promotion bid back to the Premier League. A 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley on Sunday sent Steve Cooper’s side back to the top flight for the first time since 1999. They already include ex-SPFL players Scott McKenna and Joe Worrall in their backline.

Goldson was among Steven Gerrard’s first signings in 2018 when he moved north from Brighton and the club’s vice-captain has gone on to make more than 220 appearances during his time at Ibrox.