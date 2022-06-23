Rangers defender signs new 2-year-deal and joins Premiership rivals

Rangers have handed young centre-back Lewis Mayo a new two-year-deal and immediately sent him on loan to Kilmarnock.

The 22-year-old joins Killie for the 2022/23 season, while committing his future to the Ibrox club until 2024.

Mayo, who has 11 Scotland Under-21 caps, spent last campaign on loan at Partick Thistle, playing 36 times.

It was the second time he had been on loan at Firhill, with a stint at Dunfermline Athletic in between. He has still to make his debut for the Rangers first-team.

Killie boss Derek McInnes believes the club are recruiting a defender on the up, having secured another loan deal for popular goalkeeper Zack Hemming for their Premiership return.

“Lewis started really well in his loan spell with Patrick last season and showed signs that he’s clearing improving,” he told the Kilmarnock website.

"We look forward to working closely with him to develop him and I’m sure he’ll help us in the challenges ahead.”

Lewis Mayo has signed a new Rangers deal and joined Kilmarnock on loan. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
