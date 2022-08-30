News you can trust since 1817
Rangers defender exits as team-mate linked with surprise Champions League move

Rangers have confirmed defender Mateusz Zukowski has left the club on loan, joining Lech Poznan.

By Angus Wright
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 1:36 pm
Updated Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 1:37 pm

The 20-year-old arrived at Ibrox in January from Lechia Gdansk but has struggled with injury, making just one first-team appearance.

A Polish Under-21 international, the move to the Ekstraklasa champions will see him become team-mates with Scotland international Barry Douglas.

Zukowski will be able to experience European football with Lech having dropped into the Europa League and will feature in a group against Villarreal, Austria Vienna and Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Meanwhile, another Rangers defender could be set for an exit.

According to the Scottish Sun, Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa are keen on Nikola Katic.

The Croatian hasn’t played for Rangers since March 2020. He missed the entire 2020/21 campaign with a cruciate ligament rupture then spent last season with Hajduk Split in his homeland.

Maccabi would be an attractive prospect for Katic with the club in the Champions League where they will face Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Benfica.

Mateusz Zukowski has left Rangers for Lech Poznan. (Photo by Craig Brown / SNS Group)

