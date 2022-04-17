Rangers defeat Celtic at Hampden to set up Scottish Cup final against Hearts

Belying their exertions over two hours against Braga three days earlier, the Ibrox men dug deeper than crater to overcome the loss of a 64th minute Greg Taylor to find the means to deliver a first domestic defeat in 34 games on Ange Postecoglou’s side. And end prospects for a fifth domestic treble in six seasons for Celtic.

Perhaps the defining moment of the match arrived in the moments after Celtic’s opener when Hoops defender Cameron Carter-Vickers contrived to hit the crossbar from close range when it seemed easier to score.

But the unwillingness of Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men to accept their fate just as Celtic had appeared ready to take control of an encounter they were second best in to the Ibrox side for much of the first hour was rewarded with an equaliser 12 minutes from time. It ensued from Kemar Roofe getting a touch to a slung-over cross from James Tavernier that set up substitute Scott Arfield to conjure up a ferocious fizzing finish.

Rangers' Scott Arfield celebrates scoring to make it 1-1 during the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

In extra-time fortune favoured the bravery shown by Rangers when a Calvin Bassey cross was knocked past his own keeper by Carl Starfelt under-pressure from Fashion Sakala with 124 minutes on the clock. In truth, it was no more than Rangers deserved against an unusually disjointed Celtic, and has given them a final chance against Hearts in which they will start firm favourites to end their 13-year wait for domestic cup success.

Indeed, in the normal period, it was Postecoglou’s men who appeared weary and leaden, as Rangers had the snap in midfield despite how much their Europa League semi-final earning success on Thursday must have taken out of them. It did not stop them exhibiting more zip and cohesion than their rested rivals.

Across a tense opening half, Celtic’s resolute defending accounted for the Ibrox’s side greater possession and drive failing to produce any real near things - save for the excellent John Lundstrum shuddering the upright with a curling drive five minutes from the interval.

Celtic brought on Kyogo Furuhashi and Matt O’Riley for Liel Abada and Tom Rogic at half-time in a bid to shift the momentum. And it seemed it would when O’Riley played a free-kick to Callum McGregor, whose forward pass found the unlikely threat Greg Taylor in the box. After bringing the ball under control, the left-back clipped a shot that grazed Calvin Bassey on its way to squeezing in at John McLaughlin’s near post. It appeared potentially decisive. Rangers, though, simply did not allow that to be the case.