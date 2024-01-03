Rangers 'deeply concerned' after listening to VAR audio from Celtic penalty incident

Rangers claim for a penalty after the ball hits the arm of Celtic's Alistair Johnston. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers have been left "deeply concerned" after claiming the audio from the VAR penalty incident in their 2-1 defeat at Celtic on Saturday contained an “erroneous” handball decision and made no mention of an offside.

Ibrox bosses met with representatives of the Scottish Football Association on Wednesday after expressing concerns over the reasoning behind the match officials failing to award their side a penalty kick in the first half of the cinch Premiership match.

Rangers demanded access to the VAR recording “to understand the process around the non-award of a penalty” after Celtic defender Alistair Johnston appeared to handle the ball inside his own box while under pressure from opponent Abdallah Sima.

Referee Nick Walsh pointed for a goal kick and the decision was confirmed by VAR official Willie Collum following a check. However, it later emerged through Sky Sports – broadcasting the match live – that there had been an offside in the build-up.

Rangers said they were “concerned about the motivations” of the governing body sharing the offside image when it did not appear that an offside decision had been reached at the time of the incident. The Govan club were also incensed with the time taken to share the VAR audio with them, branding the delay “unacceptable” and highlighting the “urgent” need for “transparency”.

Rangers were eventually granted access to the VAR audio at a meeting with the SFA on Wednesday, and were left dismayed by their findings as they called on Hampden chiefs to release the recording to the public as has been the case with recent VAR controversies in the English Premier League.

A Rangers spokesperson said: "From the meeting, there was an overriding consensus the VAR decision of no handball was incorrect.

“Having listened to the audio, there is no mention of a potential offside at the time of the handball decision. Rangers is also deeply concerned at the haste at which the erroneous no handball call was made.