Rangers 'decide' on Michael Beale future amid links to managerial replacements

Rangers will stick with manager Michael Beale beyond the international break despite the fall-out from Sunday's Old Firm defeat to Celtic at Ibrox, according to a report.

Beale has been subjected to stinging criticism from the Rangers support following the 1-0 loss to a weakened Celtic side missing several injured players including centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh, midfielder Reo Hatate and new signings Marco Tilio, Nat Phillips and Paulo Bernardo.

Beale was already under pressure going into the fixture after Rangers exited the Champions League with a galling 5-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven on the back of losing their opening Scottish Premiership fixture of the season at Kilmarnock.

The defeat to a Celtic side managed by the returning Brendan Rodgers, who was also under pressure having been dumped out of the League Cup by Kilmarnock and held to a goalless draw at home to St Johnstone, sparked angry scenes inside the Ibrox at full-time as home supporters turned on Beale and his players.

The Englishman has overseen a squad rebuild this summer, recruiting nine new arrivals at an outlay of £13million but only three started against Celtic, with Dujon Sterling only included due to an injury to Borna Barisic, with the likes of Danilo, Sam Lammers, Abdallah Sima and Jose Cifuentes left on the bench.

Question marks over results and recruitment has led to calls among Rangers fans for Beale to be sacked, sparking speculation over possible replacements, with reports linking former Rangers mdifielder Kevin Muscat, currently in charge of Yokohama F Marinos, where he replaced former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, and Birmingham City gaffer John Eustace, as contenders to become the next Rangers manager.

However, according to the Daily Record, the Rangers board led by chairman John Bennett have decided against ousting the manager at this point and will give Beale the mandate of improving results immediately after the international break both domestically and in Europe.