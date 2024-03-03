Rangers debrief: Crowd reaction telling, 'cardinal sin' committed, McCausland tackle verdict

Philippe Clement lost his unbeaten home record as Rangers manager in a shock 2-1 defeat to Motherwell at Ibrox. Dan Casey headed home the Motherwell winner in the 75th minute after James Tavernier had equalised from the penalty spot early in the second half to cancel out Theo Bair’s first half opener. Here we look back at three talking points from the match...

Crowd reaction telling

While there was an obvious air of disappointment and frustration around Ibrox on Saturday, except for the corner housing a few hundred Motherwell fans, there was a marked difference in atmosphere compared to Rangers' last home defeat back in October when Aberdeen left with a 3-1 victory that brought about the end of Michael Beale's reign. Back then, and throughout the early part of the season, the mood could get toxic pretty quickly inside the stadium if things were not going the home side's way. But such has been the turnaround under Philippe Clement that Ibrox was a much more forgiving place this time around. When Theo Bair scored Motherwell's opener on nine minutes, after an initial stunned silence, the goal was greeted with a roar of defiance as the home fans instantly got back behind their team. Most of the jeers throughout the game were reserved for referee Alan Muir and the perceived injustices against the home side, while Cyriel Dessers attracted more than a few howls of derision for failing to make the most of promising situations – nothing new there. While some grumbles of discontent were evident on the full-time whistle, there was no crescendo of boos as has been the case in the past. As Motherwell players celebrated in front of their fans, the defeated Rangers players were applauded by the home fans as they made their way around the pitch, a sure sign of the repair job Clement has overseen across his five months in charge that such a potentially damaging defeat did not turn the fans against him and his players.

Rangers' Connor Goldson and John Souttar look dejected at full-time after the defeat to Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

'Cardinal sin' committed

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell insisted Rangers were awarded a "soft" penalty for their equalising goal on Saturday as he pointed to the length of time it took VAR to make a decision as evidence that no clear and obvious error had been made. Four minutes passed between referee Alan Muir waving play on and then changing his mind to award a spot kick after viewing video replays on the pitchside monitor. However, despite Kettlewell's protestations, it's hard to argue that the right decision was not ultimately reached in the end. Stephen O'Donnell went to ground and slid into Fabio Silva as the Portuguese forward clipped the ball over him. As Neil McCann highlighted on Sportscene, the former Scotland defender committed a "cardinal sin" by lunging in as he did in the box. Silva undoubtedly made a meal of it, but O'Donnell caught the Rangers player, and a penalty was the only correct outcome. All the more baffling that Muir didn't award it when he was no more than five yards away and staring straight at it.

McCausland tackle verdict