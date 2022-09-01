Rangers dealt massive blow ahead of Celtic clash with injury doubt

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glasgow rivals meet at Celtic Park in the early kick-off on Sky Sports in an early season top of the table clash.

Rangers go into the fixture trailing the Scottish champions by two points in the Scottish Premiership. They may do so without Lawrence, according to The Scottish Sun, with the midfielder carrying a knee injury.

The 28-year-old sustained a knock at the end of Saturday’s 4-0 win over Ross County.

He was rested for the midweek Premier Sports Cup clash with Queen of the South. Despite sitting it out, he could face more time on the sidelines.

Lawrence has started well after a summer move following the end of his contract at Derby County. He has started seven of the nine games in the league and Champions League qualifying, scoring three times.

John Souttar, Ben Davies, Filip Helander and Alex Lowry are also missing for the Celtic clash.