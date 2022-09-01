News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Rangers dealt massive blow ahead of Celtic clash with injury doubt

Rangers could be without Tom Lawrence for Saturday’s derby clash with Celtic.

By Angus Wright
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:59 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Glasgow rivals meet at Celtic Park in the early kick-off on Sky Sports in an early season top of the table clash.

Rangers go into the fixture trailing the Scottish champions by two points in the Scottish Premiership. They may do so without Lawrence, according to The Scottish Sun, with the midfielder carrying a knee injury.

The 28-year-old sustained a knock at the end of Saturday’s 4-0 win over Ross County.

Most Popular

He was rested for the midweek Premier Sports Cup clash with Queen of the South. Despite sitting it out, he could face more time on the sidelines.

Lawrence has started well after a summer move following the end of his contract at Derby County. He has started seven of the nine games in the league and Champions League qualifying, scoring three times.

John Souttar, Ben Davies, Filip Helander and Alex Lowry are also missing for the Celtic clash.

Read More

Read More
Glen Kamara latest as Rangers make decision on deadline day additions
Rangers' Tom Lawrence is a doubt for the derby with Celtic. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Sky SportsGlasgowScottish Premiership
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.