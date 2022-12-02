Rangers dealing with 'completely different situations' with duo as club's contract policy defended

Ross Wilson has stressed that Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos are “two completely different situations” as the Rangers sporting director defended the club’s contracts policy.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos, left, and Ryan Kent are out of contract in the summer.

Morelos and Kent head a group of players who will be out of contract this summer. Also included in the list are the likes of Steven Davis, Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack and goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who is likely to announce his retirement. It has presented new manager Michael Beale with an early headache after he was officially unveiled at Ibrox on Thursday.

Beale must deal with the uncertainty of being left with so many players whose futures remain unclear. Wilson is unfazed by the situation and described it as “good contract management” to have older players operating on short-term contracts. Kent and Morelos, he added, were both separate cases and will be resolved in time. Time is now running out, however. Both players can speak with other clubs from January and sign pre-contract deals.

Wilson is aware that he and others in the Rangers management structure are there to be shot at and he accepts criticism. But he referenced defender Connor Goldson while insisting everything was under control at Ibrox. Everyone expected the Rangers defender to leave at the end of last season, but he signed a new four-year deal despite interest from elsewhere.

“I don’t think it (criticism) has been unfair because I think everyone is entitled to their opinion on that, of course they are,” said Wilson. “But I think we are comfortable with the direction of travel with our contracts. It played out last year with Connor as well, so we’ll see where we go with that.”

