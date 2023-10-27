Rangers have criticised the SPFL and Sky Sports over the decision to move their fixture against Motherwell to Christmas Eve.

Rangers have hit out at the SPFL and Sky Sports over the Christmas Eve fixture change. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Ibrox side had been due to travel to Fir Park on Saturday, December 23 but it was announced on Friday that the game will now take place on Sunday, December 24, with a noon kick-off.

Rangers have hit out at the league body and broadcaster over the disregard shown to supporters, as well as a lack of prior consultation, while also citing a previous request for a fixture change which was turned down.

A club statement read: "Rangers are disappointed to have learned today our fixture with Motherwell, originally scheduled for December 23, has been moved to Christmas Eve, December 24.

"The club fully appreciates the lengths our supporters travel for these matches and the sacrifices that are made in order to back their team at every opportunity. Sky Sports’ movement of the match to Christmas Eve, a day where many supporters will have other plans and also, where public transport is limited, feels unnecessary given the potential broadcast slots available to them on the Saturday.

"The club also learned of this fixture change only an hour prior to its external announcement, which allowed no time for any dialogue or debate with either Sky Sports or the SPFL.

"Earlier this season, the club asked for our fixture with St Mirren on Sunday October 8 to kick-off later than 12noon given the team flew over five hours back from Cyprus on the Friday evening, to allow for more preparation and recovery time. This request was denied.

"Sky Sports are a valued league partner, and as a club, we enjoy a strong working relationship with them. This decision, however, is extremely poor and shows a lack of regard to our supporters.”

Motherwell have also made their concerns known, acknowledging the broadcast contract allows for such changes but claiming that “moving a major fixture to this date is a special circumstance that should’ve led to additional consultation/ discussion with the club."

A statement added: “We can only apologise to supporters who will be inconvenienced by this move and especially to those who will no longer be able to attend the game.

“We understand this move is particularly inconvenient for fans who had booked pre-match hospitality, which was already sold out.